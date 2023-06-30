Chicago Capital LLC Buys New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.95.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

