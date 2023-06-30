Chicago Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

