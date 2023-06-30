Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cisco Systems Price Performance
Shares of CSCO opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.
Insider Activity at Cisco Systems
In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.
Cisco Systems Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cisco Systems
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.