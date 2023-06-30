Citigroup Downgrades Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Sell

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

