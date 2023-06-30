Citigroup Lowers Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Sell

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

DKL stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $437,984.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,004.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,137 shares of company stock worth $1,752,022. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

