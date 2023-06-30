City Holding Co. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 218.0% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 55,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.