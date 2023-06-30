Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $307.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.