Clarus Group Inc. Invests $204,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

