CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.31. CleanSpark shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1,932,333 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 139.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in the mining of bitcoin operations. It also provides data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.