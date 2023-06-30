Comerica Incorporated to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Comerica Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

