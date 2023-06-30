Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CBU opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.09). Community Bank System had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 159.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System



Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

