Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SID stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

