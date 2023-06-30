Comparing ProKidney (PROK) and Its Rivals

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) is one of 264 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ProKidney to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProKidney and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A -$108.03 million -20.31 ProKidney Competitors $708.54 million $95.67 million -2.55

Profitability

ProKidney’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares ProKidney and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% ProKidney Competitors -3,985.32% -133.64% -43.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProKidney and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 ProKidney Competitors 1038 4022 10666 164 2.63

ProKidney currently has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 43.94%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 67.91%. Given ProKidney’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

