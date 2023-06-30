Comparing Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) and Its Rivals

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) is one of 79 public companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stran & Company, Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million -$780,000.00 -37.75 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors $2.20 billion $115.11 million 2,040.47

Analyst Ratings

Stran & Company, Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stran & Company, Inc. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors 200 1516 2458 35 2.55

Stran & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.01%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 122.77%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors -8.33% -8.86% 0.14%

Volatility & Risk

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc.’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

