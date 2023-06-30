Compound Price Tops $57.29 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $443.72 million and approximately $284.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 89.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $57.29 or 0.00186075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003266 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 278.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,744,668 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,743,006.19791467 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.86518487 USD and is up 39.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $247,261,273.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.