Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after buying an additional 421,598 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $341.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

