Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19. The company has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

