Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Up 1.7 %

IEX stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

