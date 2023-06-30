Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $257.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

