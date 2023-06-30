Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 60 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Accenture Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ACN opened at $308.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.30 and a 200 day moving average of $280.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

