Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average of $277.97. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

