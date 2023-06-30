Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $375,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $98.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

