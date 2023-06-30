Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on T. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

