Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $710,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,462,000 after buying an additional 2,569,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,336,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

