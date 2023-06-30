ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

