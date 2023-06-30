Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

