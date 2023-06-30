Contrasting Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) & Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) and Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Albertsons Companies and Greggs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 8 3 0 2.27 Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus target price of $25.93, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Greggs has a consensus target price of $3,140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,429.59%. Given Greggs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greggs is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.16 $1.51 billion $2.17 10.09 Greggs N/A N/A N/A $0.21 153.72

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Greggs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Albertsons Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greggs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Greggs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Greggs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.95% 68.28% 6.56% Greggs N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Albertsons Companies pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Albertsons Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Greggs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Greggs

(Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.