Contrasting Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) & Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 4.63% 6.99% 0.74% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.08% 7.94% 0.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $6.60 billion 0.42 $496.58 million $0.25 9.28 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.86 $109.00 million $809.87 6.70

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business administration, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit, debit, and gift cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; and merchant, electronic lockbox, mobile and remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, faith-based and healthcare banking, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

