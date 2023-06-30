Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after purchasing an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.