Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Costamare has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 53.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costamare by 840.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,888,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 99.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costamare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 175,639 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 7.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,558,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

