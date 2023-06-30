Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund Sells 37,005 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 280,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

