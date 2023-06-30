Critical Analysis: Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) vs. Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Free Report) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Elme Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elme Communities $209.38 million 6.87 -$30.87 million ($0.30) -54.67

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elme Communities.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Elme Communities -12.32% -2.10% -1.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.2% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Elme Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of C$10.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.13%. Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Summary

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust beats Elme Communities on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

