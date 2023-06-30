Critical Contrast: FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD)

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Free Report) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FiscalNote and InterCloud Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million 4.07 -$218.26 million ($5.15) -0.67 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterCloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FiscalNote.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

34.6% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FiscalNote has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FiscalNote and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 4 0 2.80 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

FiscalNote presently has a consensus target price of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 161.56%.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -195.00% -148.26% -43.60% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

