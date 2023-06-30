Critical Review: EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) versus Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR)

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Free Report) and Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP Renováveis 2 2 1 1 2.17 Ocean Thermal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EDP Renováveis currently has a consensus target price of $21.98, indicating a potential upside of 12.92%. Given EDP Renováveis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EDP Renováveis is more favorable than Ocean Thermal Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A $0.10 198.90 Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.24 0.04

Ocean Thermal Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP Renováveis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of EDP Renováveis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

EDP Renováveis pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Ocean Thermal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5,000.0%. EDP Renováveis pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ocean Thermal Energy pays out 208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

EDP Renováveis beats Ocean Thermal Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, S.A., a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. EDP Renováveis, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities. The company's plant produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. It also develops and commercializes EcoVillages, a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable communities. Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation has strategic relationships with DCO Energy, LLC. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

