Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cummins were worth $173,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.83.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

