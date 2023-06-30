CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) PT Lowered to $34.00 at UBS Group

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 109.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,131 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,431,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after buying an additional 661,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $15,619,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,783,000 after acquiring an additional 474,471 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.