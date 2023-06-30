CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 4,595 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.46.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

