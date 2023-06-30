Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTHW) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTHW – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CYTHW opened at $0.38 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

