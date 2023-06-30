Czech National Bank Purchases 198 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

