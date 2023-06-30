DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for CB Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBFV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

In other news, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,603 shares of company stock worth $180,392. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

