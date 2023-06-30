DA Davidson Comments on Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APOG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 205,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $5,353,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

