DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million.

Separately, Raymond James raised Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 396,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 12.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $29,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $27,610.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,277 shares of company stock worth $30,380 and sold 4,217 shares worth $59,743. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

