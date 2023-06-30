DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LINKBANCORP in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million.

Shares of LNKB stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 million and a PE ratio of 21.39. LINKBANCORP has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

In related news, Director George Parmer bought 5,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,764 shares in the company, valued at $762,993.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $438,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $3,341,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $6,934,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

