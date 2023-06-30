DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.00. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. QCR had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million.

QCR Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $42.00 on Friday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $702.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,922.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,160 shares of company stock worth $123,482. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. CWM LLC boosted its position in QCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in QCR by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

