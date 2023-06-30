Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Susquehanna

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.