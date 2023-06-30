Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $20.53 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Handelsbanken downgraded Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.75.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

