Derbend Asset Management Buys 207 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

CVX stock opened at $156.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

