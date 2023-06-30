Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.