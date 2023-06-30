Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after buying an additional 1,117,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

NYSE:DLR opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

