Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 5,475,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 14,807,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
