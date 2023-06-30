Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 5,475,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 14,807,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,441 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.